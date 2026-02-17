Homeowner in disbelief after getting quality item for free from Craigslist: 'That's an heirloom piece right there'

"I'm glad it went to someone who loves it."

One happy Reddit user shared a post celebrating their new Crate and Barrel dining room table, which they got for free.

The secondhand shopper posted three pictures of the gorgeous table in Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls forum with the title: "Crate and Barrel Rosewood 72' Dining Table — FREE from Craigslist. My luckiest score to date. Not a scratch on it … it's like a 3000$ table."

In the caption, they told the epic tale of how they showed up over an hour before the seller's pickup time to ensure they met the first-come, first-served policy. Someone else showed up to claim the free table, too, but the early bird gets the worm.

Crate and Barrel is one of the most beloved home and furniture stores, making top-quality products that are tasteful and durable. Usually, scoring something from the store is an investment. But this lucky homeowner got to take this table home for the low, low price of whatever gas they used to drive there.

It's a fabulous example of how rewarding thrifting can be, especially for furniture. One thrifter on the same subreddit found a stunning vintage chest from Lane Furniture, which is no longer in business, for just $40.

That's the beauty of secondhand shopping. You can find glorious items for ridiculously low prices, maybe even for $0.

Thrifters also get to take home special treasures, such as antiques, vintage items, discontinued products, and designer pieces. When you shop at thrift stores or buy secondhand items online, you can also find basic necessities at extra-affordable prices.

Secondhand stores and sites such as Craigslist are the ultimate savings hack for fashionistas, home decor fanatics, and any budget shopper.

Reddit commenters were floored by the poster's incredible find.

One person wrote: "That is such an insane find!!! That's an heirloom piece right there. We had something similar happen, we got a $2500 sectional off of Facebook marketplace for $500 … No one had even sat on it!"

"Beautiful. I'm glad it went to someone who loves it," another Redditor said.

