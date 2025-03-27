Musician makes stunning discovery in pile of items church was about to toss in trash: 'The price was right'

They discovered a church was clearing out "old stuff collecting dust."

A Reddit user shared how they rescued valuable vintage music equipment from being thrown away by a local church.

The gear, which included a Casio RZ-1 Digital Sampling Rhythm Composer from the 1980s, was destined for electronic waste disposal before the Redditor spotted it on Craigslist.

What happened?

The Reddit user noticed a Craigslist listing for the Casio RZ-1 and reached out to inquire. They discovered a church was clearing out "old stuff collecting dust" and planning to discard several pieces of vintage musical equipment.

Instead of letting these items end up in a landfill, the Redditor arranged a trade, swapping some "older Star Wars RPG books" for the music gear.

"The price was right," they commented in a follow-up to their original post.

Why is electronic waste concerning?

When electronic items are improperly disposed, they may release toxic materials like lead, mercury, and cadmium into soil and water systems. These substances can harm wildlife and even enter our food supply.

Many electronics contain valuable materials that could be reused or recycled. For example, circuit boards often contain precious metals like gold and silver. When we throw away electronics, we waste not only these valuable resources but resources like human labor and production costs.

The Casio RZ-1 now has a second life making music instead of sitting in a landfill, showing how one person's "old stuff" can be another's treasure.

Is the church doing anything about this?

The church was taking steps to clear out unused items, which is a positive organizational practice. However, their initial plan to dispose of electronic equipment as waste suggests they might not have been aware of better alternatives for electronics recycling or rehoming.

Many religious organizations have strong community service and stewardship traditions, values that align with sustainable practices. This situation highlights an opportunity for greater awareness about responsible electronics disposal within community institutions.

What's being done about electronic waste more broadly?

Many communities now offer electronic waste recycling programs where residents drop off unwanted electronics for proper processing. Some retailers and manufacturers also accept old electronics for recycling.

Buying secondhand electronics and keeping devices in use longer reduces the demand for new production. Repairing items when possible instead of replacing them can extend their useful life.

Online platforms like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and specialized forums connect people wanting to rehome items. These "circular economy" approaches keep products and materials in use.

For musical equipment specifically, donation programs provide instruments to schools and community programs, making music education more accessible while keeping gear out of landfills.

