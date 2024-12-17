Passerby shocked after discovering rare gem sitting in dumpster: 'Blows my mind the things that are thrown away without a second thought'

Playing a musical instrument is an enriching way to express your creativity and use a different side of your brain for balanced mental health. However, the up-front cost of an instrument may prohibit you from learning a new skill on your own or signing up for lessons.

Fortunately, there are some creative ways to get into music without spending a fortune.

For example, one lucky person found a vintage bass guitar in the trash and posted about it on Reddit.

"Blows my mind the things that are thrown away without a second thought," the original poster wrote of a 1965 Magnatone Hurricane with a serial number of 61.

For reference, one 1965 Magnatone Hurricane bass was listed for sale at $1,299 on Reverb.

In the comments, the OP shared that they found the bass in a dumpster loaded with treasure. In addition to the bass, they also found clothes, old iPhones, a 1930s typewriter, and tools. In that same dumpster, their friend scored some 14-carat gold jewelry.

Searching for buried treasures in dumpsters may sound like a questionable hobby for many people. But when done safely and legally, it's also an effective way to save money on valuable items and keep them out of landfills.

More often than not, one person's trash truly is another's treasure. The r/DumpsterDiving subreddit is filled with incredible examples of high-quality items tossed in the garbage being retrieved and put to good use.

Before you throw out belongings you don't want or need anymore, consider selling your stuff online or to a local buyer through a platform like Nextdoor or Facebook Marketplace. You can also help people in need by donating your old stuff to charity.

Whether you profit from old items or not, you can still do your part to reduce landfill overflow. When household items sit in landfills for decades or longer, they release potent, planet-harming gases and make our air less breathable.

Dumpster-diving enthusiasts were shocked to learn about the OP's epic haul, especially the vintage bass.

"What kind of jerk throws away musical instruments?" one Redditor wondered.

"As someone in the market for a new bass, I'm jealous as hell," a Redditor wrote in the comments.

Another Redditor commented: "Daaang. Amazing finds!"

