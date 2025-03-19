Homeowners warn worried parent that their old furnace is putting entire family in danger: 'I didn't realize how dangerous it is'

"You have to replace that heat source!!"

Combustion appliances pose serious hazards. One homeowner's Reddit post about a cracked oil furnace raised alarm bells for users.

"When the unit is firing there is a faint oil smell through the vents," the poster wrote. "Once the air starts blowing through the vents the oil smell is completely gone."

The homeowner explained they were told by an HVAC company to stop using the appliance, but it was their home's only heat source.

"What dangers, if any, am I putting us in by continuing to run the furnace?" they asked.



"Death of your family due to carbon monoxide poisoning," wrote one commenter bluntly. "This is not a joke."

Carbon monoxide (CO) is dangerous. It's called the silent killer because the odorless, colorless gas can make you pass out and even kill you.

CO poisoning symptoms can be "flu-like," including headache, dizziness, vomiting, and confusion. People who are sleeping can be killed without experiencing any symptoms.

Experts recommend servicing gas appliances annually. Despite many states requiring CO detectors, more than 400 Americans are killed each year and thousands more are hospitalized because of poisoning incidents.

Gas appliances pollute home air even when working correctly, and they increase childhood asthma risks.

Many homeowners are opting to replace broken HVAC systems with cutting-edge solutions like heat pumps. Instead of burning dirty fuel, heat pumps use electricity to move heat from colder spaces to warmer spaces and vice versa, similar to how your refrigerator works.

Switching to a heat pump is a safer choice for your family and can also save you money.

Heat pumps are more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems. The two-in-one system can use up to 50% less energy, reducing monthly utility bills.

Many heat pumps still qualify for government rebates which can cover a portion of the upgrade cost. EnergySage offers a Heat Pump Marketplace where you can explore different options, compare prices, and even find local installers.

The original poster was grateful for the warning, "Thanks everyone, I didn't realize how dangerous it is. I've shut the furnace off for good and will use space heaters for the time being."

"You have to replace that heat source!!" wrote a user.

"Cracked heat exchangers can put out enough ppm [parts per million] that won't cause the detectors to go off but can still cause health issues like headaches, dizziness, drowsiness," another user explained.

"You may not know it but this probably saved your family's life," said one commenter.

