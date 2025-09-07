Anxious homeowner searches for answers after HVAC reps offer suspicious appliance advice: 'They're just trying to push what will make them the most money'

Many modern contractors recommend heat pumps because of their energy efficiency in heating and cooling within a single system. However, others are not yet extensively familiar with these sustainable options or prefer the traditional HVAC systems.

In a Reddit post to r/HeatPumps, one homeowner shared their experience of having two contractors trying to dissuade them from getting a heat pump.

"Got quotes but two of them warned that heat pumps blow 'different' and I may not like it as much," the original poster wrote. "How are your experiences going from natural gas furnace to heat pump?"

The OP explained that the contractors just suggested fixing the current system, even though they wanted to upgrade to a heat pump for long-term efficiency and to use solar power.

This homeowner's perspective is interesting to read, as others may encounter a similar experience when looking to upgrade their HVAC systems.

Many people have been frustrated by contractors and landlords when trying to update outdated HVAC systems or receive misleading advice from industry representatives.

However, the truth is that energy-saving solutions help homeowners save money on their utility bills and put less of a strain on the environment.

Even in the short term, energy-efficient upgrades are becoming more accessible to homeowners with a wide range of budgets. For example, you can save up to $10,000 on solar installations by using EnergySage's free online quote tool.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

If you're interested in a heat pump, Mitsubishi can help you find the right one at an affordable price. Upgrading an HVAC system to a heat pump saves homeowners an average of $400 per year on energy costs.

Fellow Reddit users had advice to share with the OP who experienced pushback from contractors about their interest in heat pumps.

"I sell heat pumps, and what our customers truly ENJOY is the lower temp of the supply air," one Reddit user wrote in the comments. "You get a much more steady even heat throughout your home and throughout the day. You aren't riding a wave of on off cycles like with combustion based force hot air."

"They're just trying to push what will make them the most money, not what's best for you," another Redditor commented.

"My experience is it's awesome, and 'set it and forget it' works really well," someone else shared about their heat pump.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.