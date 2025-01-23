Amazon customer baffled by disturbing trend in coloring books for sale online: 'It genuinely pisses me off so bad'

A poster took to Reddit to complain about a trend they noticed when shopping for coloring books online: Virtually all of them contained artificial intelligence-generated art.

Posting in the r/infuriatingasf*** subreddit, they shared a list of coloring books, each showing art that was fairly clearly AI-generated.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Ai has a definite style," one commenter said. "If you know what style to look for you'll know it's ai. For the chibi one, she has three sleeves. In the dragon ball Z book, his hands are weird looking."

"Some other key details are weird fingers, detailed that mesh into each other, pupils being different to each other, details (like in the hooded girl and wolf image) looking like they are on the same plane/layer and protruding from clothing/people/objects, and merging into a different object, and finally the 'words' on the image aren't words," they continued.

AI remains a massive issue in art. It takes work away from real artists and, in this case, makes it hard to find real art made by real people by burying it under a mountain of AI-generated results. Also, while the algorithms used to generate this "art" may be able to create what you want relatively quickly, they use massive amounts of power.

Everyone from German plumbing companies to Twitch has drawn ire for using AI-generated images, and the environmental impact can't be overstated.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Most recently, Elon Musk's controversial AI startup has faced scrutiny in Memphis for how it's impacting the health of people around it via pollution, heat, power, and noise.

Commenters in this case were quick to share the poster's frustrations.

"Most of them have awful 'art' too, not worth the paper they're printed on," one said.

"YES," another commenter said. "I was just having this issue! It genuinely pisses me off so bad."

"Yeah its frustrating," said a third. "Theres some more 'name brand ones' that as far as i know are normal (like coco wyo or johanna brasford) as they've been around a bit but all if sudden a ton are terrible and you have to really check reviews."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.