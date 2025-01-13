Plumbing company sparks outrage with distasteful ad: 'I'm very ashamed'

It's a strange ad, but there are telltale signs the picture wasn't made by a person.

A German plumbing company has drawn the internet's ire over an ad for their services that uses clearly AI-generated art in a truly bizarre fashion.

According to a post on the r/aifails subreddit, the ad for the German company Merkle, posted from the company's Instagram account, shows what is clearly an AI-generated image.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the picture, you see two plumbers grinning as they sit on toilets on either side of a sink while pipes run overhead. One of the plumbers is holding a pair of wrenches while water shoots from what is clearly a leak in one of the pipes.

It's a strange ad, but there are telltale signs the picture wasn't made by a person. The whole tone of the ad is weird, and there's no sign of water actually hitting anyone. On top of that, one of the plumbers only has three fingers on one hand, while the other hand shows fingers starting to blend together.

AI art remains an incredibly controversial topic in most spaces. Video game developer Treyarch has come under fire for using AI-generated to promote its new Call of Duty game. Similarly, Twitch drew massive ire for its use of AI-generated emotes as part of a holiday promotion. It's clear the public doesn't like or want these poorly rendered, sloppy images as part of their advertising.

While companies like to point to the fact that using AI helps them to save money, this fails to account for the fact that generating AI images uses massive amounts of power. Companies are working on solutions to reduce the impact of AI, but they're not ready to be implemented.

In this case, commenters were quick to rip the ad, and the company that made it.

"As a German, I'm very ashamed," one user wrote.

"A penny for the thoughts of the person who approved that when looking at this," another Redditor replied.

"At least they're having fun," another person joked.

