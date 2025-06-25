Dumpster diver finds incredible haul of valuable items in trash during college move-out: 'Thanks for saving this stuff'

A college's purpose is to enlighten a young person's mind and educate them on future endeavors. However, one particular college skipped the lesson on "waste not, want not," as was apparent in several photos on Reddit.

One savvy dumpster diver turned college move-out season into a treasure hunt, pulling perfectly good items from the trash and sparking an online conversation. The post — shared on the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit and captioned "College Move Outsss!" — featured four photos of the diver's haul.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The first image showed a pile of hygiene and cleaning products: lotion, dish soap, and shampoo. The second was a snacker's dream: chips, cookies, ramen, and more. The third showcased a variety of K-cups. The fourth was all about cozy vibes, complete with fluffy blankets and stuffed animals.

While it's hard for most to understand such carelessness and wastefulness, this happens often enough. In a disposable world of on-demand convenience, it's easy to take everyday items for granted — and discard them, even if they're needed later.

"The waste makes me cry," one Redditor commented, summing up the collective shock.

Another said, "Thanks for saving this stuff from ending up in the landfill."

A third added, "Nice haul!!!!!!"

This isn't just about scoring free stuff — though, let's be real, that's a perk. Dumpster diving can save money on everyday essentials, especially if a budget is tight. More importantly, it keeps usable goods out of landfills, reducing waste and easing the strain on our planet.

In the United States, people discard approximately 40% of food annually, and much of it is edible. By rescuing these items, divers are making a small but meaningful impact.

For the average person, diving into a dumpster might feel like a leap. And that's OK — progress over perfection.

If you're curious, start small: Check move-out days at local colleges or apartment complexes, but always prioritize safety. Wear gloves, avoid sharp objects, and never climb into a compactor. Also, research local laws — some areas have restrictions on dumpster diving.

