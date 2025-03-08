Crafty pet owner shares photos of impressive solution to pet-damaged furniture: 'Looks beautiful'

If you have a cat, you have likely suffered the indignity of a scratched couch or chair. One person on Reddit showed off an innovative way to deal with pet damage.

A crafty pet owner stirred up quite the conversation by sharing their incredible repair job with the r/upcycling subreddit. They included before-and-after photos, one of which shows the gray couch with a scratched-up corner ripped down to the stuffing. The after photo shows a gorgeous iron-on rose patch covering the damaged area.

Upcycling is a way of giving an old item new life. Habitat for Humanity wrote: "The act of taking something no longer in use and giving it a second life and new function. In doing so, the finished product often becomes more practical, valuable and beautiful than what it previously was."

Even with the tear, the original poster was unlikely to toss their couch, but the piece of furniture is no longer an eyesore. In fact, it may even be a conversation starter.

Unfortunately, furniture, like clothing, has succumbed to a downward trend in quality. The New York Times reported on the issue of fast furniture, writing, "Each year, Americans throw out more than 12 million tons of furniture, creating mountains of solid waste that have grown 450 percent since 1960."

Redditors were impressed and inspired by this lovely upcycling.

"My cat hasn't even scratched my couch and I want to do this! Such a cool idea, looks beautiful," wrote one person.

Someone else was excited to repair their furniture: "Oh I love this idea! I have two vintage chairs I love that the corners have definitely seen better days. I'll definitely be doing this."

Another commenter added, "I think that turned out really nice."

