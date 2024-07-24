Cat parent shares 'fantastic' before-and-after photos after fixing scratches on couch: 'That's a pretty creative way to do it'

A clever cat owner has found an inexpensive DIY way to protect their couch from frisky felines — and the internet is loving it.

In a post on Reddit's r/Upholstery community, the crafty Redditor shared photos of their solution to keep kitties from scratching up the corners of their couch.

"Feel free to Rate and Roast my amateur work," they humbly captioned the images.

The pics show the step-by-step process of transforming simple cardboard into chic-looking corner guards. After cutting rectangular pieces of corrugated cardboard to size, the Redditor covered them in textured brown fabric, securing it all with thumbtacks.

The finished product blends seamlessly with the couch for an intentional, polished look.

The cardboard corner guards aren't just a smart way to outwit determined cats and save an expensive piece of furniture. It's also an eco-friendly upholstery hack that anyone can do using materials they likely already have at home.

Instead of tossing that old cardboard box into the recycling bin, consider giving it new life as a couch protector. You'll save money on upholstery repairs or pricey furniture replacements. And by reusing cardboard, you'll help keep waste out of landfills, where it'll emit methane, a potent dirty gas.

Over 90% of products in the U.S. are shipped in cardboard boxes, per Harmony Enterprises, contributing to 110 million tons of cardboard and paper waste per year. Finding ways to repurpose cardboard, even on a small scale, can add up to a big win for your wallet and the planet. It's all part of building a cooler, cleaner future, one DIY or decluttering project at a time.

Reddit's upholstery community was impressed by the creative repurposing job.

"Nice. That's a pretty creative way to do it and it looks intentional," one commenter said.

"It's got a fantastic overall vibe. Nice job!" wrote another.

Others chimed in with more tips for deterring destructive scratching.

"You should spray those sections of the couch with an enzyme cleaner if you haven't already," another Redditor suggested. "Cats like to scratch places they've marked. Cleaning the marking reduces their desire to scratch that spot. A UV flashlight can confirm the spots they've marked."

