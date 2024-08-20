Cat owner shares clever litter box use for your empty bread bags: 'Good at trapping scent inside'

Many people are working to reduce their waste these days. You can reuse everything from baby bottles to cooking oil. One ingenious person found a way to reuse their empty bread bags.

A cat owner took to Reddit to show off a great way to dispose of their kitty litter with old bread bags. In r/ZeroWaste, the OP shared a photo of a bread bag filled with cat waste.

"Reusing bread bags to dump kitty litter," they wrote. In the comments, they gave context as to why the bags serve this purpose well.

"These plastic bags are really good at keeping humidity in for the bread and thus good at trapping scent inside," they explained.

Reusing and repurposing old containers are easy ways to keep money in your wallet and things out of landfills. Using items you already have on hand also means you don't have to buy a specialty product.

And if you don't have bread bags lying around, there are other ways to support your pets' needs while being more eco-friendly.

After all, our pets are members of the family, so why not upgrade their supplies? You can try compostable kitty litter or high-quality toys that last longer (meaning you likely won't have to constantly spend cash replacing cheap and easily worn items).

Like this Redditor shared, finding ways to minimize the impact of waste is also helpful for the environment. Cat owners send around 400 pounds of litter to landfills annually.

Fans of the waste-free lifestyle appreciated the OP's bread bag use and offered some of their own tips.

"Perfect! I use them for nappy sacks but my kid goes through them faster than we go through bread. Still, every bag counts!" one person said.

Someone else joked about the text on the bag, saying, "Those are indeed crafted by nature."

"You ever tried pine pellets as litter? My whole house smells amazing when I redo the litter boxes," another Redditor suggested. "It hides the smell way better than commercial litter, and it's super cheap."

There is no getting around pet waste, so we love seeing tricks such as this for making it just a bit less problematic.

