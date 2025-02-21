Passerby shares disturbing photo of driver's dangerous behavior in residential area: 'Fourth car I've seen'

"Sucks to have that much … in your neighborhood."

A recent Reddit post brought attention back to an unsettling driving trend: using bike lanes to bypass traffic on residential roads. The original poster was on a 25-mile-per-hour residential road and said, "Fourth car I've seen cutting traffic."

"I swear that's my ex. Same car, same color, same driving," one commenter joked.

In all seriousness, the incident highlights the dangers posed when cars aren't respectful of the dedicated parts of the road for cyclists and pedestrians.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, cyclists and pedestrians comprise approximately 19% of all traffic fatalities — roughly 850 cyclist deaths and 6,000 pedestrian deaths annually. Further, each year, over 75,000 pedestrians and 45,000 cyclists suffer injuries from roadway accidents. The administration reports that numbers continue to rise.

"Sucks to have that much traffic in your neighborhood," a commenter said. "When I was a kid, we loved playing in the street - [it] doesn't look possible here."

This prompts a broader discussion about challenging car-centric cities and the benefits of adopting a car-free lifestyle. A car-centric city is an urban environment where infrastructure is predominantly dedicated to private vehicles. The design includes extensive road and freeway networks, large parking areas, and urban planning that caters to vehicles over public transportation.

The consequences of a car-centric city are high traffic volumes, increased pollution, and reduced feasibility for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transportation.

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that transportation accounts for 28% of the United States' polluting gases, which is its largest contributor. Burning dirty energy sources like gasoline and diesel releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere — the buildup is harmful to the environment. Embracing a car-free lifestyle can reduce one's individual carbon output.

There are financial and health benefits, too. Saving money on purchasing the car, routine maintenance, and fuel is pretty self-explanatory. As for the health implications, a study published in the Journal for Environmental Research and Public Health indicates active commuting — in other words, walking and cycling to work — is associated with a lower body mass index and risk of obesity.

While transitioning to a completely car-free lifestyle isn't feasible for everyone, especially in areas with limited public transportation, there are some practical steps people can take to reduce car dependency, including carpooling, opting for remote work to eliminate commuting, and adding active transportation when possible.

