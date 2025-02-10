Concerned resident calls out parking enforcement officer for hypocritical behavior: 'This guy is the worst'

"He sits in his little cart and just beeps at people."

Unfortunately, seeing a car parked in a designated bike lane is nothing new, but seeing the person who's supposed to be enforcing the rules doing it took one Redditor by surprise.

A user called out a parking enforcement officer for blocking a dedicated bike lane with their parked car. The frustrated New Jerseyan shared the photo on the r/Hoboken subreddit.

"At least two bikes had to wait for him. And he pulled out in front of a bus who had the right of way," the poster said.

Commenters were furious that the parking enforcement officer would create a safety hazard that defeated the purpose of having eco-friendly infrastructure such as a bike lane.

Across the country, cities are helping encourage people to bike instead of drive by adding dedicated bike lanes, making roads safer and easier for cyclists to navigate.

Riding a bike offers numerous benefits over driving, from saving money on gas to improving health.

Using an electric bike to commute or run errands reduces harmful air pollution since bicycles don't burn gas like cars. Fewer vehicles on the road can have a huge impact on the amount of plant-warming pollution being released. Choosing to ride a bike over drive a car for one trip a day can lower the amount of harmful carbon pollution you produce by 67%, according to UCLA.

Despite misconceptions, bike lanes also dramatically reduce traffic congestion. Opting to use an e-bike or e-scooter to commute helps make roads less crowded, which benefits everyone — even other drivers. Smoother traffic means less time that cars are stuck idling, burning dirty fuel.

Of course, those benefits are best when bike lanes aren't obstructed.

Redditors who responded to the post were fed up with this "law is for thee, not for me" mentality. Some even recognized the parking enforcement officer.

"Oh this guy is the worst," one wrote. "He sits in his little cart and just beeps at people and now he does the same thing."

"Saw him today parked in his little cart in a bike lane to get dunkin. I asked him if he remembered giving me a ticket for doing essentially the same thing … and he laughed," another said.

