  • Home Home

Concerned resident calls out parking enforcement officer for hypocritical behavior: 'This guy is the worst'

"He sits in his little cart and just beeps at people."

by Zachary Craley
"He sits in his little cart and just beeps at people."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Unfortunately, seeing a car parked in a designated bike lane is nothing new, but seeing the person who's supposed to be enforcing the rules doing it took one Redditor by surprise. 

A user called out a parking enforcement officer for blocking a dedicated bike lane with their parked car. The frustrated New Jerseyan shared the photo on the r/Hoboken subreddit. 

"He sits in his little cart and just beeps at people."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"At least two bikes had to wait for him. And he pulled out in front of a bus who had the right of way," the poster said.

Commenters were furious that the parking enforcement officer would create a safety hazard that defeated the purpose of having eco-friendly infrastructure such as a bike lane. 

Across the country, cities are helping encourage people to bike instead of drive by adding dedicated bike lanes, making roads safer and easier for cyclists to navigate. 

Riding a bike offers numerous benefits over driving, from saving money on gas to improving health. 

Watch now: Your favorite sushi might be threatened by climate change

Using an electric bike to commute or run errands reduces harmful air pollution since bicycles don't burn gas like cars. Fewer vehicles on the road can have a huge impact on the amount of plant-warming pollution being released. Choosing to ride a bike over drive a car for one trip a day can lower the amount of harmful carbon pollution you produce by 67%, according to UCLA.

Despite misconceptions, bike lanes also dramatically reduce traffic congestion. Opting to use an e-bike or e-scooter to commute helps make roads less crowded, which benefits everyone — even other drivers. Smoother traffic means less time that cars are stuck idling, burning dirty fuel. 

Of course, those benefits are best when bike lanes aren't obstructed

Should the government be allowed to restrict how much water we use?

Definitely 💯

Only during major droughts 🏜️

No way 🙅

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Redditors who responded to the post were fed up with this "law is for thee, not for me" mentality. Some even recognized the parking enforcement officer.

"Oh this guy is the worst," one wrote. "He sits in his little cart and just beeps at people and now he does the same thing." 

"Saw him today parked in his little cart in a bike lane to get dunkin. I asked him if he remembered giving me a ticket for doing essentially the same thing … and he laughed," another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x