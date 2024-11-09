Resident raises concerns after noticing absurd issue with street sign instructions: 'It's entirely inadequate'

For cyclists and pedestrians, safe and effective infrastructure goes beyond having just painted lines on the road.

On the road, attention to detail is precious. From steering with care to keeping an eye on the flow of traffic, every element is crucial for safety. When it comes to proper road signage, easy-to-follow directions can make a huge difference.

On Reddit, one Minnesota resident raised concerns after noticing an absurd issue with the instructions on street signs.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor posted photos in a subreddit prioritizing alternatives to conventional forms of transportation, and they show a car parked in what is supposed to be a designated bike lane.

"It's kinda hard to see, but this is supposed to be a painted bike lane (it's entirely inadequate, yes). Luckily, parking was not lost during the creation of this lane," the original poster wrote. One of the four crowded signs in the image reveals that cars are allowed to block the bike lane from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. — presumably when bikers would also need to use the lane for errands or commuting to work.

"I think they swapped am/pm," one person joked.

In addition to providing health benefits, choosing to travel by bike can make a significant difference in overall air quality, as riding 1,200 miles per year can prevent up to 900 pounds of harmful pollution from being released.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

For cyclists and pedestrians, safe and effective infrastructure goes beyond having just painted lines on the road. In Toronto, for example, one pedestrian shared photos of poorly written traffic signs and discussed the potential miscommunication hazards.

Fully separating and protecting bike and walking paths from roads can also increase the attractiveness of cycling and walking.

Fortunately, there's a growing interest in alternative infrastructure that is also better for the environment — including in the heavily car-dependent United States. One national poll by Hattaway Communications found that most respondents were interested in urban designs that promoted walking, biking, and public transportation.

The Adventure Cycling Association has also helped people connect with the joys of biking by mapping out over 52,000 miles of bike trails across North America.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.