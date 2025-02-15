  • Home Home

Thrifter scores luxury home item for next to nothing: 'Somebody back there didn't do their homework!'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: Reddit

A delighted shopper shared their first big-ticket score while thrifting — a high-end water filtration system that cost just $10.

Posting on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, the shopper wrote that they had picked up a Berkey water filtration system currently worth $260 for next to nothing. The filtration system removes heavy metals, chlorine, and chemicals from tap water while leaving the beneficial minerals behind. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The shopper was particularly excited by the find because they hardly get to thrift anymore due to "mommyhood duties." They were also surprised to find the system for such a small price and suggested the thrift store staff didn't know the worth of the item, writing, "Somebody back there didn't do their homework!"

The subreddit is full of inspiring stories of people picking up high-end, quality goods for just a fraction of their retail price, saving shoppers significant money while also extending the life of items that would otherwise end up in landfills. It's also a great way to find unusual and quirky home decor that can give your home a unique look.

Buying used also helps reduce demand for new items being made. Manufacturing comes with a big environmental cost because it uses a lot of resources and energy, and many production lines also release a lot of toxic chemicals and harmful polluting gases into the soil, air, and water. Around 30% of harmful polluting emissions in the U.S. come from industry, per the Environmental Protection Agency, so anything we can do to reduce this will go a long way toward helping cool the planet down. 

Other thrifting enthusiasts were amazed by this shopper's find. One wrote, "$10!! I would have fainted!"

"I want to go there! If they couldn't take time to Google a large, shiny, well marked object, there's likely more gems waiting to be discovered," added another.

