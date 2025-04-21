Shopper in shock after learning the true value of item purchased at antique store: 'Still in disbelief'

"You should never sell that."

A Redditor shared a unique find on a forum dedicated to highlighting great thrifting hauls.

"Still in disbelief," they said.

The original poster explained that they were killing time in an antique store when they noticed a case filled with baseball memorabilia. They found a baseball signed by several members of the 1947 New York Yankees team and purchased it for $200.

Their girlfriend criticized the purchase, believing it was fake. However, after going through the authentication process, the baseball was deemed genuine and valued between $8,000 and $12,000.

Surprising thrift store finds can be exciting. The thrill of the hunt is real, and the practice of thrifting is on the rise. Although spectacular and unexpected hauls are thrilling, there are also practical reasons to shop at thrift stores.

Shopping at secondhand stores for clothing and household items is a great way to save money. The resale market is full of everyday necessities and unique items that can be purchased at a discount, allowing thrifters to satisfy their needs and wants without breaking the bank.

And the occasional treasure find — a rare, high-quality or valuable item at a shockingly low price — is a great bonus.

When you thrift, you also contribute to a more sustainable and eco-friendly way of shopping. Products that are used and then reused or repurposed help reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. Landfills are a source of toxic waste that can leach into the air, soil, and water supply, so the less waste, the better.

Giving used items a new life can reduce consumer demand for new items. When demand is low, supply is also low, so companies producing goods use fewer resources and produce less pollution. The garment industry, for example, creates a large amount of pollution during the clothing production process. If people thrift for their clothing, the demand for new items decreases, meaning the industry's impact on the planet's warming is reduced.

Reddit users in the thrifting group were excited about the baseball.

"You should never sell that," advised one commenter.

"Great find!" said another.

