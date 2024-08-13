Redditor stuns with incredible photos of urban balcony garden: 'Wonderful and so inspirational'

Gardens like this one are reminders that you can install native plants almost anywhere.

Growing a garden when you have plenty of land is challenging for many. Gardening on an apartment balcony takes it to a whole new level.

One Reddit user showed just how far a balcony garden can go. They posted photos of a beautiful and extensive garden on a balcony with a city view behind it and the commentary, "I made a native-only balcony garden in Oslo, Norway."

The user explained more of their process in a comment, explaining that they have a background in landscape architecture and that they created the garden with a Japanese meditation garden in mind. They added some of their hopes for future improvement and said, "I'm nervous to find out how many of the plants survive the winter in pots instead of the ground."

Gardens like this one are reminders that you can install native plants almost anywhere. The Audubon Society explains that native plants are great for drawing in pollinators, like birds, bees, squirrels, and more. Those pollinators, in turn, help maintain and increase the global food supply, which is essential for human thriving, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Even if you can't install a natural lawn, you can contribute. As this Reddit user shows, you can use whatever space you have to create a garden that is beautiful and that will help improve the world around you.

If you can install a natural lawn, it's even better. The National Wildlife Federation offers a number of varieties of natural plants you can install instead, like buffalo grass, sedge, and moss, though you'll need to check to see what is native to your local area.

Xeriscaping is another option, according to the Okanagan Xeriscape Association, though again you'll want to make sure any plants you install are native to your specific location.

Any steps you can take are better than taking none at all, and you may even end up with a gorgeous garden like the OP's.

Other Reddit users agreed that the OP's balcony garden is lovely. One called it, "Truly stunning," and "Really inspiring!" Another said it was, "Wonderful and so inspirational!" Yet another added, "It looks gorgeous!"

