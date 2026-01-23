Homeowner warned after sharing photos of serious landscaping issue: 'This has to be a nightmare'

"They will always come back."

Grass lawn maintenance can be time-consuming, prompting many homeowners to seek alternatives.

One Redditor shared their family's experience with artificial turf and their accompanying frustrations on the r/landscaping subreddit.

They said their elderly mother had fake turf installed two years ago, but the idea of using it to reduce gardening hassle hasn't worked as intended.

"Currently, this turf is just overgrown with weeds," the original poster said. "I've used some weed killer on single weeds before, but this year it just exploded. How can I clear these out effectively, and if there is anything I can do to prevent [them] in the future?"

The attached photo showed just how persistent the weeds were, poking through the artificial grass.

While some homeowners think that the material provides the desired green aesthetic without the hard work, in reality, it's horrible for both humans and the environment.

Artificial turf is made of synthetic fibers and contains harmful chemicals, including heavy metals, arsenic, PFAS, phthalates, neurotoxins, and endocrine disruptors, according to Clean Water Action.

Exposure to these substances is linked to infertility, cancer risk, immune disorders, and more. Athletes and children are the most common subgroups that come into contact with artificial turf, leaving them particularly vulnerable.

Artificial turf can also easily get moldy, and it gets far hotter than natural grass during warmer months — reaching temperatures as high as 160 degrees Fahrenheit. This excess heat can contribute to the heat island effect, raising the surrounding temperatures.

Ultimately, homeowners benefit far more from native plant gardens than from grass or fake turf lawns. Native plant yards attract pollinators and wildlife, help regulate temperature, and require little maintenance.

For homeowners looking to upgrade their yards, consider local native plants, rain gardens, and xeriscaping.

The Redditors commiserated with the OP.

"Faster way is cut all then spray, those ones won't grow back," one commenter advised. "I use salt and vinegar with a bit of dish soap, and it works. Ofc they will always come back. If they grow here, it's because it's good for them, even putting 50cm of rocks doesn't prevent weeds."

"Every post I see about turf just reconfirms that my beef with turf is 100% justified," another sympathized. "I do feel for the lady, though. This has to be a nightmare."

