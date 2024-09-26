  • Home Home

Citizen raises concerns with side-by-side photos of planned alterations to local public park: 'This is how you ruin a city'

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: iStock

Compared to traditional grass, artificial turf may seem like a convenient and low-maintenance alternative. However, fake grass has its own unique set of problems, especially because it traps a lot of heat in a world that is already overheating to unprecedented levels. 

In a viral Reddit post to r/philadelphia, one concerned citizen shared photos depicting the temperature difference between artificial turf and real grass. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster took readings within five minutes of each other around 1:45 pm. The temperature reading on the artificial turf was 147 degrees Fahrenheit, while the grass reading was 104. 

"I figured the turf would be slightly hotter but couldn't believe it when the number wouldn't stop climbing," the OP wrote in the comment section. 

Artificial turf is primarily made from plastic, which heats up much more than plants and creates unsafe conditions for sports and playtime. Producing artificial turf also contributes to pollution and does not offer any of the benefits of natural lawns, which promote wildlife habitats and biodiversity. 

The photos were taken at two local fields, raising concerns about proposed plans to cover yet another park with artificial turf. Where it already exists in Philadelphia, it is making life hot and uncomfortable for residents who play sports because conditions are even more scorching than they would be with real grass. 

Watch now: Concerns grow as production of cult-classic condiment halts amid severe drought

Of course, real grass has its own set of issues, as it requires constant labor for mowing, excess water use to keep it alive in its non-natural habitat, and various fertilizers and pesticides containing toxins that pollute waterways and make the air more toxic to breathe. 

In contrast, natural lawns reduce maintenance time and costs while aiding local pollinators as they keep plants alive and benefit our environment. 

Some Philadelphians were shocked to learn about the temperature difference between grass and turf, while others have already been suffering because of it. 

"My son plays on the [Edward O'Malley] turf, and he said it could be absolutely scorching," commented one Redditor. "I've been out there warming up with him before, and you can feel the heat radiating off it in waves."

"They could have just left it natural and build a couple minimalist grass soccer fields a bit higher than the surrounding area and save multiple millions, which we obviously don't have to spend," another Reddit user wrote in the comments. 

"Damn. This is how you ruin a city," another summed up.

x