Dog owner met with warnings after sharing photo of new backyard setup: 'Good luck'

"Had the company that did ours fully refund us."

A Reddit user got a rougher-than-expected reception when they posted a picture of their pup on a commonplace but controversial lawn setup.

With the caption "My doggo loves his new turf," the image, posted to r/sandiego, shows a charming shot of a husky on newly laid artificial turf. Before the thread was locked, the fake grass prompted some critiques from concerned users.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Some users pointed out that the artificial turf would smell terrible in the heat.

One user shared their own experience with synthetic grass: "Had the company that did ours fully refund us and rip it out after their claims of, 'won't reek of dog pee due to the underlayment,' and, 'won't get so hot you literally can't walk on it'. Both lies. Good luck."

"Just like anything else, you have to maintain it," the original poster responded, claiming there are ways to clean the turf and deal with pet urine.

The problems with artificial turf don't end with the continuing need to maintain it. As an article from the University of Plymouth pointed out, laying down an artificial lawn cuts off water and air, which greatly harms the soil underneath. Organic matter can't get through to sustain the organisms in the soil that keep it healthy.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Fake grass is also useless for pollinators and can get dangerously hot in the summer, as much as 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit), according to Penn State, which could easily lead to injury for the poor pup's paws.

The materials used also pose a contamination risk, as they contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or "forever chemicals."

To avoid the heat and contamination risks without reverting to a water-intensive, high-maintenance grass lawn, you can instead upgrade to a natural lawn. A yard with native plants is better for pollinators, the soil, and your wallet.

Other comments highlighted the numerous issues with the turf.

One warned, "[Watch] out, in summer astro turf can get too hot for dogs."

Another sarcastically added, "Yum! Plastic carpeting outdoors. Completely hostile to any parts of the ecosystem. Enjoy!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.