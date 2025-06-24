  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks backlash after sharing photo of neighbor's lawn mistake: 'That's a big no'

"Take everything bad about lawns and set it to 100."

by Michael Muir
Photo Credit: iStock

If there's one thing the users on this anti-lawns Reddit community hate more than a grass lawn, it's an artificial one. When a poster shared an image of their neighbor's Astroturf lawn, the condemnation from the other users was universal.

"That's a big NO," said one comment

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I hate them even more than real lawns," another poster said. "They're toxic, get extremely hot in the summer and release more microplastics into our environment." 

Another commenter pointed out that they fail in both form and function: "Looks like trash, functions like trash."

Given the subreddit, it was hardly surprising that the posters were so quick to express their distaste for artificial lawns. However, those snarky remarks do make an important point. The environmental downsides of artificial lawns are substantial. 

For one, they are terrible for the soil's health. As an article by the University of Plymouth states, artificial turf blocks resource access to and from the soil. Air and water can't get through, so the creatures that sustain the soil's health are cut off.

Additionally, as the earlier comment pointed out, they get incredibly hot in the summer. Synthetic grass gets 40 to 70 degrees hotter than organic turf. One study found that artificial grass in Sunnyvale, CA, reached 138 degrees Fahrenheit

There's also the risk of soil contamination from polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These "forever chemicals" can lead to a plethora of health issues. Even worse, the main apparent benefit of artificial grass, reduced water use, isn't necessarily true, as it still requires regular cleaning. 

As one commenter succinctly put it, "Take everything bad about lawns and set it to 100."

Fortunately, there are perfectly viable solutions to water-guzzling lawns that don't come with all the problems of an artificial lawn. Better yet, these eco-friendly solutions are not only more environmentally friendly but also more cost-effective and easier to maintain. 

Rewilding a yard with native plants supports pollinators, which are vital to healthy ecosystems. Alternatives to grass lawns, like clover or xeriscaping, require minimal effort once established. Similarly, a natural lawn can save homeowners hundreds of dollars in water and fertilizer costs each year. 

