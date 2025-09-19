Homeowner sparks outrage after sharing image of neighbor's 'hideous' yard: 'Booo'

Ever buy something that did not perform as advertised?

The r/mildlyinfuriating community is chock full of this kind of frustration. One Redditor posted a picture of their neighbor's yard as an example.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My neighbor's 'perfect, maintenance-free' artificial lawn," they wrote above the photo. The image shows a patch of fake grass surrounded by a thick border of brown weeds that are starting to run wild.

"It's definitely free of maintenance," someone in the comments jeered.

This example of landscaping gone wrong shows that artificial grass is more trouble than it is worth — and its appearance is far from the only reason.

These fake lawn products are made of heat-trapping plastic and chemicals that inevitably enter the surrounding environment. Since their toxic ingredients are tough to break down naturally, they can end up harming both people and wildlife.

Additionally, they are misleadingly marketed as "low maintenance." Installing a roll of the green plastic shards can be expensive and take a lot of work. And, as the original poster's neighbor found out, nature also tends to put up a fight.

In general, it's much easier to work with nature rather than against it. Achieving this in your yard is simpler than you might think. All it takes is ditching the fake stuff and planting species that are supposed to grow where you live.

These alternatives are known as native plants, and they are the true low-maintenance option. They require little watering and are already hardwired to fend off local weeds and pests. That means less work for you, and fewer pollutants in your yard.

Not to mention, even a small bed of native plants can boost pollinator presence in your neighborhood. The more pollinators we help thrive, the better, since they are vital to our own food supply.

Others on Reddit were in 100% agreement on the issue and did not mince words.

"I really don't get astroturf," one person wrote. "It's hideous even when it's maintained."

"I would rather be looking at a full untamed lawn than whatever this awful mess is," another jabbed.

"Booo," a third succinctly concluded. "Plant natives."

