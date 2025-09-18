Proud homeowner shares incredible before-and-after photos after transforming small balcony space: 'What a beautiful little sanctuary'

A justifiably happy British gardener took to Reddit to show the amazing transformation of a very limited and shaded space outside of their apartment.

The before-and-after shots, posted to r/GardeningUK, demonstrate how much can be achieved with enough determination and know-how. The space was transformed into a vibrant wee garden teeming with colorful plant life. "Still working out how to get the most out of the sun when surrounded by 4 walls and facing east," the post's caption read.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Making the most out of a tight area shows that gardening doesn't necessarily require a great deal of space. It's always possible to do a great deal with very little. The most effective methods are actually some of the simplest.

By rewilding a yard with native plants, you get a cost-effective, low-maintenance garden that's far better for the environment than a water-guzzling manicured lawn. There are no harmful chemicals and no big water bills — just a vibrant space that attracts valuable pollinators, which help protect vital crops in our food supply.

According to The Wildlife Trusts in the United Kingdom, bees, butterflies, and other pollinating insects provide about £690 million ($943 million) worth of pollination each year. Like in the United States, these tiny agricultural workhorses are under threat, and one of the best ways to help is to use native flora in your garden. For example, the monarch butterfly needs milkweed to breed, and there are plenty of viable options depending on the area.

The commenters expressed delight at how well the poster had used such a limited space. "Wow, what a beautiful little sanctuary! I bet it's a lovely space to potter and enjoy all the plants," said one commenter.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

"Amazing work! Looks fabulous," added another. One gushed: "Oh this is lovely, what a great use of a small space!"

"That's 10/10 for space usage!" said one poster. Another had a suggestion for an addition or two: "I feel you need a big beast of a fatsia or ficus in there for drama and a nice fern or three."

Another marveled at the possibilities that the beautiful new garden offers, writing, "Nice chill out space, love what you've done. Ideal for reading, imo. At about 12pm when the sun is highest I bet it's a right old sun trap."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.