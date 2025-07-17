Shopper thrilled after making valuable discovery inside 'bulk' bag purchased from Goodwill: 'Blind luck'

An unbelievable antique jewelry thrift find prompted dozens of excited Redditors to head to their local Goodwill in search of mystery jewelry gift bags.

"First time picking up one of those bulk jewelry bags for 20 bucks," wrote the OP in the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls. "Blind luck."

The accompanying photo showcases a gorgeous ruby-red bracelet made from 14-karat gold that the thrifter noted was from the company Sloan & Co.

"It's so pretty!" wrote one commenter.

Although this may seem like a rare find, a quick search on the subreddit reveals that such discoveries occur frequently.

The popularity of thrifting has been growing for the past decade; however, tariffs that have bumped up retail prices from some companies have made sure thrifting has become even more ubiquitous.

The CEO at Goodwill Industries International, David Eagles, told Business Insider that "during periods of economic uncertainty, consumers seek value, and thrifting often increases."

As more Americans are flocking to thrift stores, so too are they discovering how easy it is to bring their used clothes to the donation piles, prompting a significant boost in the circular economy. Many have one goal in mind: finding cheap products of high quality — a factor missing from other cheap retail companies that sell fast fashion.

The surge in popularity can change the tide in the monstrous impacts that fast-fashion consumption has on landfills. With less cheap, low-quality clothes ending up in the landfill, less air, soil, and water pollution penetrates our environment.

Redditors in the community highlighted just how special the find was.

"Oooh this is gorgeous," said one commenter, who's also had experience with mystery bags. "I haven't had much luck with those blind bags."

"That's 14 karat gold and you have an antique on your hands," wrote another. "It's beautiful and worth a lil bit."

"Get those stones checked out by a good jeweler!" another suggested.

