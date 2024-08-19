New homeowner shares concerning image of sickly tree: 'Anyone know what's wrong?'

"You seem to be in a new development."

An Indiana homeowner went to r/Arborists after rising concern for a tree in their front yard.

The picture shows a sparse red maple sunset acer rubrum "franksred" tree with drooping, yellow leaves.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster said when they moved in, the tree seemed fine. Now they're scrambling to figure out what changed, whether it's the dry Midwest summer, improper watering, or something else.

"Anyone know what's wrong with my tree and how to save it?" the caption asked.

Responses to the tree dilemma provided a wide variety of diagnoses with solutions.

"Check the soil around the roots. You seem to be in a new development. A lot of the times these places back fill with crap soil that is hard packed and waterlogs the roots as well," one Redditor suggested.

Another suggested the tree was underwatered, while others said it could be the opposite since both predicaments look the same visually.

One comment said to test the soil for root rot, while another wrote that it could be a chemical drift.

The OP did admit to dumping a water softener brine tank on the lawn.

The red maple is native to eastern North America. Maintaining and growing native plants will save you time, labor, and money. They also require less water, fertilizer, and pesticides.

Pollinators need more native plants to survive and do what they do best — feed the planet. The National Wildlife Federation reported that pollinators provide one-third of the food we eat.

Check out the National Audubon Society's Native Plants Database to find native plants in your area. If you're not quite ready for a full lawn transformation, start rewilding a small patch and start benefiting from there.

From tapestry lawns and no lawns to vegetable gardens, the possibilities are endless. Join the antilawn movement today.

