Homeowner met with warnings after sharing image of landscaping red flag: 'Needs to be removed'

"It likely will not look better until next spring."

A Houston homeowner reached out to Reddit's r/Tree community with growing concern over their red maple. Despite daily watering, frequent thunderstorms, and full sun, the once-healthy tree's leaves began drooping and dying — leaving the owner baffled about what went wrong. One commenter warned that "it will never look better" without proper treatment.

The post explained how the 30-gallon maple, planted just two months earlier, had appeared vibrant but quickly declined while neighboring trees thrived.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It is definitely not under watered," the owner said, noting the tree receives full sun and no shade.

The top comment zeroed in on a common but costly mistake: the "mulch volcano."

"Remove the mulch volcano, expose the root flare," the user advised. "This is priority No. 1: preventing root rot." They emphasized that mulch should be spread "a few inches thick from the outer border of the drip canopy … up to a few inches from the trunk," leaving the trunk itself fully exposed. They also explained: "It was planted toward the end of spring. … It likely will not look better until next spring."

Another commenter agreed and added a practical tip: "The bamboo stake needs to be removed. It's meant for stability during transport. It's not supposed to be planted with the tree."

For homeowners, mulch volcanoes don't just risk the health of cherished trees — they also waste money on excess mulch that harms the very plant it's meant to protect. Instead of creating a protective barrier, this practice can doom a young tree and force a costly replacement down the line.

Though mulch volcanoes have wider effects beyond individual trees, this conversation reveals the real challenges homeowners face — the frustration and costs tied to common planting mistakes — and underscores how proper early care can make all the difference in nurturing healthy trees at home.

