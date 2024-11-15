Woman shares little-known tip on what you should actually do with foil candy wrappers: 'So helpful to know!'

Recycling fans were happy to learn that these wrappers weren't destined for the landfill.

Reduce, reuse, recycle — almost everyone knows the iconic waste reduction slogan. Knowing exactly how to recycle is a more challenging proposition. One TikToker set out to show viewers how to recycle foil candy wrappers.

The scoop

Krystalynn Gier (@krystalynngier) is a TikToker who shares DIY tips, recipes, and ways to be eco-conscious on a budget. In one clip, they show followers the proper way to dispose of the foil wrappers for certain chocolates.

The video asks, "Did you know candy wrappers can be recycled as long as they are clean and rolled into a ball?"

Krystalynn shows a handful of green metallic foil wrappers and then squishes them all into a nice, neat ball.

You'll want to first check online if that brand uses 100% aluminum foil, but if so, this little package can then be tossed into your recycling bin in most communities.

"The bigger the ball, the easier it is to recycle," the caption adds.

How it's working

Recycling can be an effective way to keep waste from going to the landfill. Materials such as cardboard and paper have fairly high rates of recycling. According to the American Forest and Paper Association, "In 2022, the recycling rate for cardboard boxes was more than 93%."

Unfortunately, in the United States our system is flawed. California Management Review reported that "only 32.1% of waste [is] either recycled or composted."

The good news is that initiatives are in place from local municipalities all the way to the White House. The Biden administration announced it would cut back on single-use plastics and has a scheme to limit food waste.

There are plenty of success stories from around the world. South Korea, for example, recycles nearly 100% of its food waste, coming back from only 3% in 1996.

While the failures can feel overwhelming, start by taking the simple step of checking the rules of your local recycling center. Making sure you're disposing of things properly can help avoid contamination and have a big impact. "Contamination costs the material recovery facilities that sort recyclables at least $300 million per year in additional labor, processing, and machinery repairs," CMR wrote.

What people are saying

"So helpful to know!" one person said.

Someone else added, "Great tip!"

