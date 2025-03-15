Selling your EV? This free service makes it easy to maximize your profit

The process of selling an electric vehicle is different from the process of selling a gas-powered car. With no oil changes or maintenance records, how do buyers know your EV is in good shape?

That's where a free service called Recurrent comes in, making selling your EV easier and more profitable.

The scoop

Recurrent collects battery data from your EV to give you insights about its health and performance. This information helps build buyer confidence when you're ready to sell.

EV owners register their cars using a license plate or vehicle identification number. Recurrent collects battery data a few times daily, providing regular vehicle insights and monthly reports.

"It's not creepy data," Recurrent CEO Scott Case explained to The Cool Down. "We don't collect your location information or driving behavior. It's just battery data."

The company uses machine learning to compare your EV to thousands of similar vehicles, letting you know if your battery health is on track.

"The great thing about EVs is they don't require a lot of service. The downside is, you don't get a lot of feedback on, is this normal? Is everything OK? So our Recurrent Monthly Report is like a wellness check," Case told TCD.

How it's helping

The biggest benefit for EV owners is money in their pockets. On average, Recurrent users make $1,400 more when selling their EVs.

The used EV market is growing fast worldwide, with more buyers looking for affordable electric options. Selling your used EV can be a smart financial move, especially with Recurrent's help.

Beyond tracking battery health, Recurrent can connect you with its network of dealers when you're ready to sell. It runs a 24-hour "mini auction" with hundreds of dealerships to find the best offer for your car.

What everyone's saying

"We did all of this work, found you the best number, and we just make the introduction to the dealer, and you take it from there," Case explained to TCD. "Aside from reducing the grossness of the transaction on the sell side, it means that you're actually getting paid for having taken good care of your battery, and that's, like, a pretty attractive thing."

Customers seem to agree, with one EV driver sharing with Recurrent that they were "very grateful" for the service. Another said that they "really like what you all are doing."

With transportation making up nearly 30% of heat-trapping emissions in the U.S., keeping more EVs on the road through a healthy used market is smart for wallets and the planet, as they require less overall maintenance and don't have any tailpipe pollution.

Ready to get started? It takes just two minutes to register your EV and begin tracking its battery health, putting you on the path to a potentially larger sale when you're ready to upgrade.

