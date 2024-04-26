Gardener frustrated after realizing they used wrong material in raised garden bed: 'You 100% got scammed'

"You need to take a good third of that out, and start mixing in some organic material to loosen it up."

A gardener thought they found the right soil for their raised garden bed, but they were left feeling frustrated after realizing they made a common mistake.

A Redditor posted a pair of photos of what appeared to be large beds of dry soil in the r/gardening subreddit and asked, "Hey guys I got dirt delivered from a local place and it seems to always have a hard surface to it is there anything I can do it to help it get softer?" The user clarified in a comment that it was "sold as 50% soil and 50% manure and other items to help for gardens."

Unfortunately, commenters quickly pointed out that the poster was sold a batch of dirt that is probably unusable in the state displayed in the photos.

"They're full of manure and didn't bother to add any to your mix. You 100% got scammed," one commenter wrote. "What you got sold looks like a dug up playground circa 1980s."

Another suggested that they would have to do some legwork before the soil could be considered suitable for gardening.

"That's some pretty compact dirt. You got dirt, and not soil. You need to take a good third of that out, and start mixing in some organic material to loosen it up," the commenter stated.

When constructed and managed thoughtfully, raised garden beds can contribute to a healthier planet. Since they allow you to have full control over the soil quality, you can avoid using chemical fertilizers by opting for organic options instead. This not only nourishes your plants but also encourages biodiversity in your backyard, supports the local ecosystem, and reduces the risk of soil and water contamination.

To help avoid the same mistakes as the Redditor, this primer on soil types will provide some useful information.

In addition to raised bed gardens, there are also environmental benefits to rewilding your yard or switching to a natural plant lawn. Every small effort can help improve the natural world around us and create a more sustainable future.

