Gardener reveals why she waters her garden with 'liquid gold' instead of tap water: 'You're blowing my mind'

When it comes to gardening, there's a lot to think about, from what to grow to what kind of soil to use. But you might not have considered whether you're giving your plants the right kind of water — and it matters.

The scoop

Green thumb Ashley Esaken (@gardeningincanada) posted a video explaining the best water for a flourishing garden falls straight from the sky.

Ashley explains that rainwater has two things tap water doesn't: fertilizer and the perfect temperature.

"Rainwater has a shocking amount of nitrate in it," she explains. "Literally the growth nutrient."

Tap water is typically too cold for plants and shocks them, whereas rainwater stored outside is the same temperature as the plants.

How it works

Everyone wants to know the secret to a lush, thriving garden, and we all have free access to just that. Using rainwater for your yard conserves water and saves you money by lowering your monthly utility bill. You can collect rainwater in the garden using open barrels or through a roof drainage system.

It is important to note that rainwater should only be used for non-edible plants. Using rainwater on your fruits and veggies should be done at your own risk and only used on the soil.

According to the EPA, about 50% of the water we use outdoors is wasted from inefficient methods and systems. Harvesting rain is a low-maintenance, natural way to enhance your garden and prevent more water from being wasted. Break free from statistics and start collecting water today.

Gardening and growing your own produce saves even more money — an investment of $70 can turn into $600 of produce a year. Not only that, but each bite will taste better, too. It's extremely beneficial to your physical and mental health as gardeners are naturally happier people.

Even more reason to be happy is gardening reduces the demand for mass-produced, dirty energy-reliant, over-packaged produce found at the store. Knowing that your food is pesticide- and chemical-free is all the more reason to sleep better at night.

What people are saying

Ashley's rainwater hack for plants was well-received.

"I honestly call it liquid gold - it's just that great for my garden," one comment read.

"You're blowing my mind," one Instagrammer wrote.

"The growth is exponentially faster," another confirmed.

