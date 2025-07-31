Homeowner shares video of stunning yard feature serving crucial purpose: 'I have been thinking about doing this'

Viewers were quite impressed with what she had built.

Texan TikToker Jenny (@jamam70) recently showed off a beautiful rain garden she had built in her backyard.

In it, she pointed out canna, horsetail, pampas grass, and iris in the creek bed. She also showed how the water overflows into a green belt behind her property.

She's working on getting the garden national wildlife certification, but she may need to make a few changes. Pampas grass and yellow flag iris are listed as invasive plants in Texas.

Other Texan gardeners have shown how quickly rain gardens drain and what other kinds of plants work in the region.

Texas has been subject to some particularly brutal storms recently, thanks in no small part to atmospheric pollution exacerbating flood conditions and other destructive weather patterns. In these climates, mitigation efforts like rain gardens do more than just look good.

Rain gardens are a great way to rewild your yard. Rock cover helps to evenly disperse water as it comes down, helping to avoid unintended pooling. It also keeps the soil in place, so rainwater doesn't erode the landscape. Meanwhile, native plants with healthy, deep, varied root systems help keep water in the soil. This is especially important in dry areas like Texas.

Native plants also help save homeowners both time and money. They require less maintenance and resources like water and fertilizer, helping you keep more of your cash and free time. Natural lawns and native plant gardens also support pollinators, helping them thrive while they secure our food supply.

Even a partial lawn replacement with natural options like clover or buffalo grass allows homeowners to reap these benefits while doing some good for the surrounding ecosystem.

While soil moisture is good to have in a drought, rain gardens equally help in flood conditions. Their ability to retain water prevents too much excess water from overaccumulating and going downstream. In either instance, rain gardens give water a home so its overabundance or lack won't cause damage to nearby property.

These benefits are good enough that some jurisdictions even offer rebates for homeowners to build rain gardens. For example, Austin has one called WaterWise, which can provide up to $500 per qualifying applicant.

Jenny's TikTok followers were quite impressed with what she had built.

"I have been thinking about doing this," said one community member.

"I have a similar stretch — saving this for future upgrades," said another in an earlier video.

