Gardener shows off unique solution to common property issue: 'Currently dealing with this'

Planting and starting your garden can often be a rewarding learning experience, especially when you get to share the journey with others.

One Reddit user took to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit to showcase their two newly planted garden lawns: a rain garden and a side garden adjacent to it, both featuring gorgeous native flowers and plants.

Specifically, the rain garden includes white turtleheads, cardinal flowers, Goldie's wood fern, blue lobelia, "Tokyo" coral bells, and golden ragwort. The sunny side features moss phlox, narrow leaf blue-eyed grass, New England aster, a reddish-pink cultivar of yarrow, and butterfly milkweed.

The purpose of having a rain garden like this is to help prevent flooding, as it is a depressed area of land that allows rainwater runoff to naturally soak into the soil more effectively.

The reason you should also consider rewilding your lawn with native plants is that it naturally turns your garden into an oasis for pollinators and other creatures that thrive in your area, making your garden part of a larger ecosystem. Happy pollinators are better able to protect our food supply.

Native plants grow more easily on their own, saving you time and money (potentially hundreds of dollars a year) on watering, mowing, and eliminating the need to invest in harmful pesticides, since most of the bugs will be the ones you want anyway — the good ones.

Switching to a natural lawn by replacing turf grass with options like clover or buffalo grass offers the same benefits. Even a partial lawn replacement can help homeowners save both time and money.

One issue that may be a hassle in some cases is dealing with grass growing into your rain garden if it is built in a way similar to this user's.

"That grass is going to grow into it [just so you know]," one user warned in the comments. "Currently dealing with this and it's a pain."

Sometimes, this is unavoidable. The OP explained that they simply removed what they could and mulched over the rest.

"It's a small area too so once the plants are acclimated and their root systems are more bound [to] the soil I can try to weed the area again," the OP commented, pointing out yet another cool thing native lawns are good for — helping control weeds!

