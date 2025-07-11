Architect shows off innovative yard feature that serves critical purpose: 'So beautiful and incredibly practical'

"If I ever get rich, I will hire you."

An architect has won praise for how he tackled one of U.S. homeowners' biggest headaches: water runoff.

TikTok user Robert M. Berger (@robertmberger) posted a video walking viewers through a rain garden, a sunken, plant-filled area that naturally captures and absorbs rainwater.

The idea is that it funnels water to the garden from the roof and driveway, preventing flooding, erosion, and water waste.

The area also doubles as a focal point for the home, with a terraced yard and stone walls leading to a lush area filled with native trees and plants.



The video shows the house sitting at the top of a hill, with the garden sloping down in terraces. Water runoff from the home and driveway flows to a drain below that feeds the rain garden.

"A rain garden is a sunken area in your yard, designed and engineered to capture, hold, and ultimately absorb rain water," Berger says. "... The size of the rain garden and its height is engineered to handle the surge of a heavy rainstorm. This doubles as an attractive garden overlooked by the living room and dining rooms, family room, and bedrooms above."

Not only does it tackle drainage, but Berger's rain garden also features native plants, highlighting the benefits of swapping out high-maintenance grass for natural alternatives.

Giving your garden space native clover, buffalo grass, and even a bit of xeriscaping can save money on upkeep and water bills and is good for the environment.

Even replacing just part of a lawn creates new habitats for pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, which help protect the global food supply.

Commenters were quick to offer praise.

"Everything you do is so thoughtful! If I ever get rich I will hire you," one wrote.

Another called it "so beautiful and incredibly practical."

Someone else praised the mechanics of the irrigation system, saying: "As a civil engineer who works a lot in stormwater management, I actually understand this!"

"I think my whole yard is the neighbour's rain garden," one more joked.

