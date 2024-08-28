Video shows homeowner's impressive 'rain garden' landscaping design: 'This is awesome'

This kind of yard addition can be especially beneficial if you are replacing turf grass.

A short video in the r/f***lawns subreddit showed just how beautiful rain gardens can be. The landscaping choice is also a way to save money, protect your property, and increase the biodiversity of your lawn.

This poster showed off their stepdad's iteration, and a bird even zoomed into the frame as they took stock of the South Carolina marvel.

"This is awesome!" one user said. "So what's a rain garden and how does it work?"

The poster responded: "Basically there are irrigation channels built into the garden to evenly distribute any rain buildup across the whole garden."

They pointed out rocks that helped form a passage for water to travel from one side of the house to the other, adding, "In general all the elevation you see is carefully considered for using rain to make the garden more sustainable and use less water."

So, rain gardens save money by distributing rainfall throughout an area. Otherwise, you'd have to use an irrigation system or sprinkler to move the water where you want it. And if you dot the feature with native plants, that means more savings via cutting the need for fertilizers and pesticides.

You'll soak in the natural splendor while knowing that the rain garden allows water to slowly seep into your landscape, preventing pollutants from reaching local waterways, flooding and pooling issues, and erosion. Rain gardens absorb 30% more water than regular lawns, according to the Virginia-based Reston Farm Garden Market.

You'll soak in the natural splendor while knowing that the rain garden allows water to slowly seep into your landscape, preventing pollutants from reaching local waterways, flooding and pooling issues, and erosion. Rain gardens absorb 30% more water than regular lawns, according to the Virginia-based Reston Farm Garden Market.

While not strictly a rain garden, this beautiful wildlife pond — reminiscent of a rain barrel — helped the creator draw frogs and other creatures to a made-over corner of their garden in no time.

"It looks like the road is bordered by taller bushes, etc?" one commenter wrote. "Would serve several functions. Love it!"

