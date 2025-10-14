Gardener reveals simple hack to protect veggies from hungry bugs: 'Great idea'

A clever gardener on TikTok has revealed an unexpected way to protect your veggies from hungry bugs, and it involves using one of the simplest crops around.

The scoop

In a TikTok post, FountainLifeFamily (@fountainlife) shared how planting radishes can act as a "trap crop," luring pests away from more vulnerable plants like lettuce, cabbage, and kale.

"You're basically planting something that bugs would like more than the other stuff you're growing," the creator explains in the video, showing a radish that looks like it has already been chewed to bits. This tip is a simple way to prevent infestations without harsh and costly pesticides.

To make the most of this hack, gardeners recommend sowing radishes around the perimeter of beds or near crops like squashes and lettuces. Even if the radishes take a hit, they grow quickly, and you can always replant them for continued protection throughout the season.

How it's helping

Companion planting and trap cropping are age-old gardening techniques popular among sustainable growers. In this case, radishes are the perfect bait for insects like flea beetles and other critters. Plus, their smell also deters some other bugs that don't enjoy eating them, so it's a win-win.

This hack saves gardeners money on crops that might otherwise be destroyed by pests. Not only does it improve your garden's yield, but it also reduces the need for chemical pesticides. By using natural pest control methods, gardeners can avoid toxic residues that harm pollinators and human health. Plus, companion planting strategies like this improve overall biodiversity, enhance soil quality, and lead to better-tasting produce.

Growing your own food saves you money at the grocery store and can also improve mental and physical health. On a larger scale, home gardening reduces the environmental footprint of mass-produced, globally shipped produce.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were impressed by the simplicity of the hack.

"Oh wow I didn't know that," one person commented. "Those lil worms demolished my broccoli plants and i had to restart for the fall. Next year.. planting Radishes for sure."

Another added: "Great idea! I thought radishes were just good as cover crops."

