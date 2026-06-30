Lessons interrupted after Washington DC teachers hear raccoons scratching in ceiling over students

"That's not the type of condition I would want my kid going to school in."

Teachers at a Washington, D.C., elementary school said class was interrupted by scratching and scampering noises from raccoons overhead, turning a pest issue into something unusually surreal.

What happened?

At Noyes Elementary School in Northeast D.C., DC News Now reported officials relocated one classroom and brought in wildlife trappers last month as they worked to keep the building safe.

According to the station, the city's Department of General Services hired licensed wildlife trappers while school officials carried out pest-control efforts and moved one affected classroom.

"It doesn't surprise me, sadly, because, yeah, I know a lot of our school buildings are in this type of condition, and I'm trying to have kids in the next couple of years myself, and that's not the type of condition I would want my kid going to school in, for sure," local resident Isaac Bird told DC News Now.

The station said one adult raccoon was removed on May 7, and monitoring has continued. Teachers recounted to DC News Now that raccoons scurrying above their classrooms were audible while students were in class.

"I mean, this whole area really has a problem with, like, rodents, raccoons, stuff like that," Bird noted to the outlet.

Why does it matter?

Even if the scene sounds comical at first, the disruption is serious for students and staff.

Classroom relocations can interrupt instruction, create stress for kids, and raise concerns about sanitation, building maintenance, and safety in a place where families expect a stable learning environment.

It also reflects a broader human-wildlife issue that is becoming more common in cities.

Raccoons are highly adaptable animals, and urban development can leave them with fewer natural spaces while also giving them easy access to shelter, food scraps, and entry points into buildings.

These encounters often are not just about "nuisance" wildlife. They can also be a sign of how closely human infrastructure now overlaps with animal habitat.

What are people saying?

For neighbor Raheem Shabazz, the story felt almost cinematic.

"This is the most funny thing ever," Shabazz reacted to DC News Now. "Like, this is something out of a movie."

It was less of a laughing matter to parents who spoke with the station.

"Whether they can come around or get to where the kids is or bite one of the kids," parent Amelie Wilson explained to DC News Now. "I'm very concerned."

In a statement, D.C. Public Schools and the Department of General Services insisted there were "no structural concerns at the school," and said "the safety of students and staff remains our highest priority."

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