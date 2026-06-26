Mystery noises above little girl's bedroom lead to discovery of four baby raccoons and a mother's return

After a short period of time, the mama racoon securely carried each of the babies to a new den.

One homeowner trying to figure out what was causing odd sounds over a little girl's bedroom ended up uncovering an adorable wildlife discovery.

A YouTube video shared by Cuddle Buddies shows the humane rescue of four newborn raccoons found hidden in the space above the room.

What happened?

The discovery of the adorable raccoon babies came after a family asked for help with unexplained noises coming from above a child's bedroom.

In the caption of the video, the company wrote: "When strange noises started coming from above a little girl's bedroom, the homeowner called Gates Wildlife Control for help — and the team discovered four newborn baby raccoons hidden inside!"

To keep the mother and babies together, the rescuers used what wildlife professionals commonly call a reunion box, a warm, secure container that allows a mother animal to collect her young. The team waited to see whether the mother would return.

After a short time, the mama raccoon securely carried each baby to a new den.

Why does it matter?

Raccoons are highly adaptable, urban critters, so many end up sheltering in attics, crawl spaces, and wall voids.

A raccoon family in an attic can be alarming for homeowners, especially when the noises are coming from above a child's bedroom.

But separating young animals from their mothers can worsen the situation and cause unnecessary harm. Turning to trained wildlife professionals helps protect residents while also giving animals the best chance to return to the wild.

Sealing entry points after animals leave, trimming access routes, and planning alongside professionals can reduce future run-ins.

In this case, the professionals approached the situation carefully and intentionally. They allowed the mama raccoon to rehouse her babies without harming them, while also preventing them from returning to nest in the attic.

The Gates Wildlife Control team's expert handling of these adorable animals resulted in a best-case scenario.

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