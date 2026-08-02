In Thailand, a 75-year-old found the python she says ate her cats back in her home

During the earlier encounter, Pailin reportedly tried to pull the reptile by its tail, but it escaped.

A late-night discovery turned into a frightening repeat encounter for a 75-year-old homeowner in Chon Buri, Thailand, who called for help after finding a huge python inside her house and later said she believed it was the same snake that had eaten some of her cats.

What happened?

Worried about her family's safety, 75-year-old Pailin Sappana contacted local rescuers after noticing a python in the storage room of her tambon Sattahip home.

The removal quickly turned into a struggle. According to Wake Up Singapore, the snake was more than 4meters (13 feet) long and about as thick as a person's leg.

Two rescue workers and two residents spent more than 10 minutes getting the animal under control before forcing it into a transport sack. The python was then taken away and released back into the wild.

Pailin said the reptile had shown up at her home about a month earlier, and she believed it was the same one that had eaten some of her cats before escaping.

After the latest incident, she also reportedly said she planned to buy lottery tickets using numbers linked to the encounter, including her age, the snake's length, and her house number.

Why does it matter?

Even nonvenomous pythons can be dangerous when startled or cornered, especially at that size. A large snake inside a home can pose a serious risk to pets, older residents, and anyone who tries to handle it without training.

The incident reflects a broader pattern in human-wildlife conflict. Storage rooms, roofs, gardens, and places with rodent activity can attract snakes. Pets may also increase the chance of repeat visits if predators learn that a property offers easy prey.

Pailin reportedly thought the snake might have been living in the area for a long time, even though she did not believe it could safely remain near her family.

What's being done?

In this case, trained responders removed the python rather than killing it, helping protect both the residents and the animal.

During the earlier encounter, Pailin reportedly tried to pull the reptile by its tail, but it escaped. Wildlife professionals are better equipped to safely contain and relocate large reptiles.

Sealing entry gaps, clearing cluttered storage areas, trimming overgrown vegetation, and reducing rodents around the property can make a home less appealing to snakes.

Keeping cats and small animals indoors or in secure enclosures can also lower the risk.

Although Pailin reportedly wondered whether the reptile was a "spirit guardian" that had been in the area for many years, she said its return showed it was "too dangerous" to let it stay in her house.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.