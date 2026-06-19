10 men catch giant python on road after it swallowed a dog, then watch it regurgitate its meal

The incident took place in Muang Phon district in Thailand's Khon Kaen province.

Images from Thailand have spread online after responders dealt with an unusually slow-moving python on a road. The Bangkok Post reported that the snake had recently swallowed a dog, leaving it too sluggish to get away.

What happened?

The incident took place in Muang Phon district in Thailand's Khon Kaen province, where police and rescuers were told a large python had repeatedly appeared along a nearby road over several days, according to the Bangkok Post.

Police and rescuers from the Muang Phon Foundation eventually found the snake in the woods behind a hotel along Charoensuk Road.

It took roughly 10 men to secure the python, which measured about three meters (9.8 feet) long, and move it to woodland farther from homes. The Bangkok Post reported that the catch was easier than usual because the snake appeared to have eaten shortly before, with the remains of another prey animal visibly bulging near its throat.

After the release, the snake regurgitated a brown dog, confirming what had made it so slow.

Why does it matter?

The encounter points to a growing reality in many places: As roads, hotels, and other developments push deeper into natural areas, wildlife and people are forced to share space more often. In this case, the python was found close to human activity, and the animal it had eaten appears to have been a domesticated dog.

Large snakes can be struck by vehicles, injured by frightened residents, or drawn closer to neighborhoods by easy food sources. Pet owners and local communities also face risks when predators move near roads and buildings.

Safe removal and relocation can help reduce harm to both people and wildlife, especially the kind of incidents that occur when an animal is stressed, disoriented, or trapped in a heavily developed area.

What are people saying?

District chief Kittichote Triamvejwutikrai said he could not remember another python that large being found in the area, per the Bangkok Post.

Fortunately, the rescue ended with no injuries to either the team or the snake.

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