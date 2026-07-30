Bamboo shoot hunt in Malaysia leads woman to 16-foot reticulated python

What was supposed to be a routine trip to gather bamboo shoots in northern Malaysia turned into a startling wildlife encounter when a woman came upon a massive reticulated python.

The upsetting incident occurred near a rubber farm in the village of Kampung Ketemba Luar, highlighting how quickly ordinary outdoor tasks can turn dangerous when wild animal habitats are nearby.

What happened?

Mohd Faizol Ab Aziz, a member of the Baling Civil Defence Force, told the New Straits Times that his agency got the report of the snake at noon, when the woman's husband called.

The agency sent a three-person team to the location, where responders safely captured the reptile by 12:51 p.m. It was measured to be over 16 feet in length and weighed an estimated 176 pounds.

Thankfully, the capture caused no injuries to the rescue personnel or public.

Ab Aziz also told the outlet that, since January, the Civil Defence Force had carried out 280 snake captures across Baling homes, farms, public areas, and villages.

Why does it matter?

Reticulated pythons are generally regarded to be the longest snakes in the world. They can be dangerous to humans, though humans are far more dangerous to almost all wildlife.

If you spot a reticulated python, you should never approach it or try to capture it. Contact local wildlife authorities or a snake specialist.

In areas where you know these snakes can be, it's important to take precautions, including keeping pets inside and avoiding places where the snakes could be.

This incident underscores the role of rapid response systems when wildlife appears in places where people live, work, farm, or forage. The rescue team arrived, captured the snake, and secured the area in under an hour.

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