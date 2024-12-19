Homeowner puzzled after discovering strange nuisance under lawn: 'Every time I dig a border ... I find some'

A puzzled homeowner went to Reddit to identify what the heck was lodged into their lawn, highlighting why environmentally friendly gardening practices are necessary.

On the r/lawncare subreddit, a user posted a photo of a net they found buried beneath their lawn. "What is this net?" they asked, adding a photo of what looks like a green web embedded across the soil's surface. "It's under my whole lawn!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post garnered 72 upvotes and 37 comments, with fellow Redditors chiming in to identify the mysterious web as sod netting.

Sod netting is a plastic mesh commonly used on lawns to help grass seedlings grow by holding down their roots. While it's a common practice in lawn care, the plastic can be an unexpected nuisance and eyesore for homeowners. Over time, the netting can rise to the surface, which can jam mower blades and create tripping hazards.

The plastic mesh is also bad for the environment. Netting is often not biodegradable, leaving behind a trail of plastic waste that can damage soil quality. The mesh can also entangle and trap animals like birds, turtles, and snakes.

Luckily, there are sustainable alternatives to keeping your lawn healthy. One option is to rewild your yard with native plants. Native plant lawns require far less water and maintenance than traditional grass, saving homeowners money. They also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators like bees and butterflies, animals crucial for protecting our food supply.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Other low-maintenance options include clover lawns, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping, which uses drought-resistant plants and rocks to create a lush, eco-friendly landscape. Even replacing part of a traditional lawn with natural lawn techniques can boost the environmental health of your lawn.

As for Redditors, it's clear that sod netting struck a nerve. One called it the "bane of my life," adding that "Every time I dig a border or turn my compost I find some." Others reassured the original poster that the net is easy to remove. Some recommended tearing it with specialized lawn equipment like dethatchers and scarifiers that upend the top layer of plant material on lawns, explaining it won't "clog anything."

While sod netting may help establish a lawn, it's a reminder that our landscaping choices have lasting impacts. Choosing sustainable alternatives can be good for your wallet, your yard, and the environment — one patch of grass at a time.

🗣️ If you have a lawn, what aspect of it do you value most?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



