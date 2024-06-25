Frustrated resident calls out concerning landscaping trend: 'This infuriates me every time I see it'

"A disaster for wildlife and the world in general."

A Redditor is calling out the uselessness of plastic netting in sod, and their post is gaining traction online in the r/f***lawns community.

The shared photos show blades of grass poking through a layer of plastic netting, leaving many people scratching their heads.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"What's the deal with plastic netting in sod now?" the original poster wrote. "I hadn't seen this until very recently and now I see it everywhere. Monoculture lawn is bad enough. Planting it with a layer of plastic in the ground is insane! How is this even legal...? It's literally coating the earth in plastic."

While the netting is intended to help the sod stay in place while its roots establish, it unfortunately creates an eyesore and poses risks to the environment. The manufacturing of plastic netting also contributes to dirty gas pollution and plastic pollution.

What's more, animals like birds, turtles, and snakes can get caught and strangled in the netting. One commenter shared: "This stuff is awful for the environment. Birds, nesting turtles, and I've found snakes entangled to death in it."

The good news is there are plenty of Earth-friendly and low-maintenance alternatives to a traditional grass lawn that can save you time and money while supporting a healthier ecosystem. By choosing native plants adapted to your local climate, you can cut back on watering, mowing, and fertilizing — and forgo the need for plastic netting.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Even replacing just a part of your lawn with native plant beds, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can make a positive impact. You'll create a vital habitat for pollinators that help put food on our tables. Plus, you'll conserve water and see lower utility bills. It's a win-win.

Other commenters echoed the original poster's concerns.

"This infuriates me every time I see it!" one wrote.

Another chimed in: "A disaster for wildlife and the world in general. A real shame."

The outrage is understandable. As one user suggested: "Write to your city, etc., because there are more safe options."

By raising awareness and advocating for change, we can work together to grow a greener future from the ground up.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.