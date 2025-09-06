Experts issue warning after man considers building homestead community with friends: 'Sounds like a recipe for disaster'

"It'll be an emotional journey in ways you never expect."

On the surface, getting together with your closest friends and buying a piece of land to escape life's stresses for a while sounds like a dream.

That was the plan for one Redditor. However, despite their best intentions, the r/homestead subreddit came together quickly to let them know the dream would likely turn into a nightmare.

In the original post, the Redditor stated that they and their friends were seeking to purchase a few acres of land to construct a cabin and a small garden.

"We created an LLC for the purpose of buying this land, as opposed to any individual member being the sole owner," they wrote.

The original poster said they had hit a speed bump, because their budget was lower than what their bank would likely finance. Many commenters, however, said that hiccup may be a blessing in disguise.

"I even argue with my own husband about how to use our land sometimes," one commenter wrote. "I couldn't imagine owning a piece of land with someone I wasn't in love with. Sounds like a recipe for disaster."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Others agreed, saying that the OP's idea was likely better than the reality would be.

"The only thing I'd recommend is not buying land with friends," one commenter added. "That's how friendships get destroyed."

Although commenters found faults with this specific plan, the overall idea behind homesteading is sound.

Having an off-grid space to grow your own food offers several benefits. Not only can you lower your grocery bill while creating your own supply of fresh, high-quality fruits and vegetables, but gardening is also tremendous for your mental and physical health.

Homesteading can also reduce your carbon footprint if you opt for an off-grid approach, thereby reducing your reliance on grid-provided power that's heavily reliant on dirty fuels.

And while these are all laudable goals, it's essential to achieve them in a responsible manner. Doing so makes it more likely you'll stick with the project long-term, while also avoiding any unnecessary hostility among friends.

"It sounds like you have a vision," one commenter said. "I'd put that vision on a paper you can hang on the fridge. Then put your head down, have patience, and put every dime you raise into getting there.

"As for communal land ownership without a ton of resources, 10/10 don't recommend. It'll be an emotional journey in ways you never expect, and it changes people."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.