Resident devastated as city project endangers decades-old property feature: 'I really want to fight hard'

A frustrated homeowner took to Reddit's r/treelaw community to plead for help after learning that a city construction project could destroy a tree planted decades ago on their family's property.

The poster shared that the tree held deep sentimental value. "I am turning 33 years old this year, but way back when I was in elementary school, I was given this tree as a tiny sapling on Earth Day and rode the school bus home with it," they wrote. "My parents planted it in our backyard and we've maintained it, kept it healthy, and watched it grow all these years. It also stands as a memorial for my dog who passed away a few years ago."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The tree was more than just a bit of landscaping to this person, but the city had proposed building a sidewalk near the family's backyard. Officials told residents that "to have room to work," they would cut down several trees — including this one, even though the owner said it was not on city property.

"I really want to fight hard to save my tree," the homeowner wrote, asking for advice.

This post highlights the frustration many feel when infrastructure projects encroach on green spaces. Urban trees — whether planted decades ago or recently — provide cooling shade, filter air pollution, and store carbon, making them essential to neighborhood health.

Commenters rallied around the original poster, offering both support and practical guidance.

"Why does the tree need to be cut down? Talk to the city. Explain to them what the tree means to you. Ask them if they will consider other options. People are quick to move to extreme options, but sometimes a little communication can go a long way," one person said.

Another encouraged the homeowner to "go to the media" to draw attention to the issue.

As a third person observed, "Chopping down an Earth Day tree for convenience might not be a good look for local government."

Someone else added: "If the city doesn't offer help or a solution, contact an official arborist and tree moving company to get it spec'd out for health, if it's viable, and then cost. But, be warned, moving trees is unfortunately a pretty pricey endeavor."

