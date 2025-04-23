Landscaper issues warning over dangers of popular product: 'Extremely damaging'

There's one particular type of mulch that simply isn't wise to use: rubber.

"I never use rubber mulch in the backyard," an expert from Summit Lawns (@summitlawns) said on TikTok.

In fact, some people wonder why it's even an available option for lawns.

When you use organic mulch for your plants and soil, you're adding nutrients, suppressing weeds, and can even add to the aesthetic of your lawn. Wood chips, twigs, and leaves will all eventually biodegrade into the soil.

You won't get the same result with rubber, which brings no nutritional value to your plants and "gets really really hot."

Summit Lawns observed that burning rubber can "actually fry your plants," and can add an unpleasant smell to the area — think burning tires on the road!

It's not something you want to breathe in or have kids play on since that rubber releases harmful chemicals and substances into the air and soil, as an Environment and Human Health report detailed.

When the seasons change and it's time to rake or blow leaves, expect the rubber to move with it. As the video noted, normal cleanup activity can help spread rubber pellets over the grass, and you won't be able to get them out. The cleanup involved isn't fun, especially if you have trees nearby.

If you're stuck with rubber in your grass, one dad shared his hack for removing the stubborn pellets. They suggested shoveling the dirt and rubber mulch through a DIY sifter made from wood and chicken wire.

From there, you can amend the soil with compost and organic mulch. Check the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone map for native groundcovers that naturally shade out weeds and prevent erosion. Those in arid areas should try xeriscaping with drought-resistant native plants.

A much better option for a healthy garden is rewilding your lawn. Your wallet, plants, and overall environment will thank you.

Without toxic rubber, pollinator-attracting plants and grasses can thrive in healthy soil. Meanwhile, because native plants are well-suited to local soil and weather conditions, you won't need to waste as much water, which can rack up high utility bills.

"How is rubber mulch a thing?" said one commenter. "Seems extremely damaging."

Another noted that the material "just spreads around more microplastics."

