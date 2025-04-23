  • Home Home

Landscaper issues warning over dangers of popular product: 'Extremely damaging'

"Gets really really hot."

by Lettecha Johnson
"Gets really really hot."

Photo Credit: TikTok

There's one particular type of mulch that simply isn't wise to use: rubber. 

"I never use rubber mulch in the backyard," an expert from Summit Lawns (@summitlawns) said on TikTok.

In fact, some people wonder why it's even an available option for lawns.

@summitlawns Why I use all natural mulch for all of my landscaping jobs instead of synthetic rubber mulch. Rubber mulch seems like a great idea at first, but it comes with lots of problems including frying your plants and getting stuck in your lawn. No problems like this with the natural stuff! #allnatural #naturallandscaping #landscapingtips #landscaping #landscape #lawncare #lawncaretips #lawncarenut #lincoln #lawntok ♬ original sound - Summit Lawns

When you use organic mulch for your plants and soil, you're adding nutrients, suppressing weeds, and can even add to the aesthetic of your lawn. Wood chips, twigs, and leaves will all eventually biodegrade into the soil. 

You won't get the same result with rubber, which brings no nutritional value to your plants and "gets really really hot." 

Summit Lawns observed that burning rubber can "actually fry your plants," and can add an unpleasant smell to the area — think burning tires on the road! 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

It's not something you want to breathe in or have kids play on since that rubber releases harmful chemicals and substances into the air and soil, as an Environment and Human Health report detailed.

When the seasons change and it's time to rake or blow leaves, expect the rubber to move with it. As the video noted, normal cleanup activity can help spread rubber pellets over the grass, and you won't be able to get them out. The cleanup involved isn't fun, especially if you have trees nearby. 

If you're stuck with rubber in your grass, one dad shared his hack for removing the stubborn pellets. They suggested shoveling the dirt and rubber mulch through a DIY sifter made from wood and chicken wire. 

From there, you can amend the soil with compost and organic mulch. Check the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone map for native groundcovers that naturally shade out weeds and prevent erosion. Those in arid areas should try xeriscaping with drought-resistant native plants.

Do you think the government should ban gas-powered lawn tools?

No way 🙅

Definitely 💯

Only certain tools 🤔

I don't know 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

A much better option for a healthy garden is rewilding your lawn. Your wallet, plants, and overall environment will thank you. 

Without toxic rubber, pollinator-attracting plants and grasses can thrive in healthy soil. Meanwhile, because native plants are well-suited to local soil and weather conditions, you won't need to waste as much water, which can rack up high utility bills. 

"How is rubber mulch a thing?" said one commenter. "Seems extremely damaging." 

Another noted that the material "just spreads around more microplastics."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x