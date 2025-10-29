Homeowner furious over neighbor's repeated destruction of property: 'Hopefully they don't escalate'

Frustrating neighbors can ruin an otherwise idyllic neighborhood and new home.

Even with the dream home layout, backyard, and amenities, if you have neighbors who don't respect your boundaries, your dream oasis can turn into a nightmare.

One homeowner shared their unfortunate situation on the r/f***lawns subreddit concerning property line violations and complaints over a budding native lawn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My neighbors have been mowing into my side yard and backyard all summer long since I took my fence down after a windstorm took out half of it," they said.

They explained that they were turning a Bermuda lawn into a native plant garden, but in an area that hadn't yet received attention, the neighbors decided to take matters into their own hands and regularly mowed, despite the land not being their property.

Trespassing is never appropriate or legal, and the behavior hindered the OP's effort to start a native plant yard and improve the health of their home and neighborhood.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Native plant yards can save homeowners time on maintenance, reduce water consumption, and better protect their homes from wildfires, as non-native plants burn hotter. Native plants also attract pollinators, which are necessary for protecting our food supply.

If the neighbors stopped obsessing over having a perfect lawn, they would likely gain back a lot of time and resources for their own home and family. The original poster's family and property are not causing any damage or noise, so there is no need for the neighbor to be imposing.

The Redditors had a lot to say about the nosy neighbor.

"Do you have any native climbing plants you can create a screen with, too?" one Redditor suggested.

"Hopefully they don't escalate to herbicides," one user commented.

"Please put up some signs that outwardly say pesticide free, herbicide free, so it's known any herbicide damage is not from anything you own," another commenter advised, in case they wanted to escalate the concern to officials.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.