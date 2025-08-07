Renter shares hair-raising story after previous tenant's mistake leads to life-threatening situation: 'My lungs just wouldn't work'

You never know what you'll find in a new place when you're a renter.

You never know what you'll find in a new place when you're a renter. Unfortunately, for one Reddit user, what they found was a life-threatening situation due to a previous tenant's mistake.

A Redditor posted to the r/Appliances subreddit and shared a photo of a stove with fairly large flames inside.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the caption, they wrote, "First time using a propane stove. I saw these flames […] then eventually I was "in a dream" and after that I was choking. My lungs just wouldn't work."

Other Reddit users quickly chimed in with suggestions, like the person who wrote, "If you cannot smell propane then you need flammable gas detectors in every room that has gas, and one in your bedroom even […] just in case you are a heavy sleeper and would sleep through other alarms."

Eventually, the original poster came back with an update and shared, "Maintenance guy said someone screwed the oxygen sensors all the way in which shuts off any oxygen flow."

However, as one person pointed out in the comments, "Dangerous, thankfully there are much safer options."

Induction cooktops, for example, not only ensure you aren't at risk of gas leaks but also create fewer indoor air pollutants in general than gas stoves. Reduced air pollution not only helps you breathe more easily but also leads to a cleaner and healthier future for everyone.

Plus, swapping to an induction cooktop can save you a large chunk of change on your energy bills, as these stoves are 10% more energy-efficient than traditional electric ranges. These stoves cook more quickly and precisely than other ranges, too, so they save homeowners time in the kitchen.

Best of all, these cooktops are typically extremely affordable and more cost-effective than traditional ranges. Additionally, despite the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill legislation, which eliminates many of the Inflation Reduction Act tax credits by the end of 2025, many clean appliance rebates, such as the one for induction stoves, remain. As a result, you can get up to $840 off an induction range (although taking advantage of this credit sooner rather than later would save you the most money).

Even renters, like the original poster here, or those without the budget to purchase a stove, can get in on the action with a plug-in induction burner, which usually starts around $50.

