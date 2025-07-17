Professional chef reveals why she stopped cooking with gas stoves after 30 years: 'I know I'm gonna get a lot of pushback'

"It's the way of the future."

There has been a lot of conversation, comparison, and debate in recent years between gas stoves and induction cooktops, but that might be coming to an end. Professional chefs are starting to weigh in, and they are clearly in favor of one option — induction.

One such working cook who has given her take on the matter is Erica Wides, of the popular online cooking empire Chef Smartypants (@thechefsmartypants).

In an Instagram video, she states that while she has used gas stoves for most of her life and still uses one at home, she now uses induction stoves full-time in her cooking classes, despite having used gas stoves for over 30 years. If she hadn't just redone her home kitchen, she'd make the change there as well.

"Induction is so much safer and so much cleaner than gas," Wides states. "[With gas,] you are literally burning a fossil fuel inside your house with minimal to no ventilation."

Wides notes that induction cooking is cleaner and safer, and the stoves are much easier to clean. She also praises the technology for being "super highly micro-adjustable" and for generating less heat in the kitchen.

"I know I'm gonna get a lot of pushback because there's a lot of people out there who think this is some government conspiracy," Wides says, "but I'm telling you, eventually we'll all be cooking on either induction or electric. It's the way of the future."

Not only is induction the way of the future, but it can also be the way of the present.

Induction stoves are an easy, affordable way to avoid the dangers of gas stoves, and thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range.

However, these incentives may not be available forever. The Trump administration is set to eliminate several tax credits and subsidies for eco-friendly domestic changes, although some home improvement rebates — including discounts on induction stoves — survived.

Still, accessing these benefits sooner rather than later will ensure that you can invest in the technology at a lower cost, perhaps saving hundreds of dollars.

