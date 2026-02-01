Families scramble as worsening crisis forces kids to miss school — here's what's happening

Prolonged drought has affected students in Meru County, Kenya. It's forced them to abandon their studies and instead help their parents find food, Education News Kenya reported.

What's happening?

The area, including the constituencies of Igembe North, Igembe Central, Tigania East, Tigania West, and Buuri, has received inadequate rainfall for three consecutive years.

This interrupted learning and prompted a rise in absenteeism and declining enrollment as students went hungry. Prolonged drought has also affected food production in the region.

This isn't the first time drought has caused students to drop out. In 2022, Meru County saw a drop in student enrollment and retention due to food and nutrition insecurity caused by below-normal rainfall for three consecutive seasons, Kenya News Agency reported.

Why is prolonged drought concerning?

According to the BBC, global temperatures are rising in part because of human activities like burning coal and oil and deforestation. These actions make heat waves hotter and last longer.

Heat waves can lead to weather-related deaths, heat stress for both humans and animals, lower agricultural production, and more severe droughts and wildfires, per the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.

Rising global temperatures could also worsen droughts, prolonging them, as in the case of Meru County. This could create more intense heat that dries out the soil and vegetation, affecting water supplies, crops, livestock, and livelihoods. They also create more difficult labor conditions and increase air pollution, impacting land productivity and air quality.

Around the world, entire regions are experiencing extreme weather events that rising global temperatures have supercharged. That means these events are becoming more frequent and more intense.

Excessive flooding in California has threatened students' safety. Meanwhile, extreme drought in Catalonia, Spain, has caused water reserves to fall and pushed the Catalan government to declare a state of emergency.

What's being done about the prolonged drought in Meru County?

The National Government in Kenya has stepped in and provided food packs to the schools most affected by drought. Local government officials have allocated food supplies, including 300 bags of maize and 260 bags of beans, for eight public primary and secondary schools.

Igembe North's director of education, Leah Ruiku, remarked that this intervention will help with student retention and ensure continued learning. Meanwhile, Area MP Julius Taitumu urged local leaders to be transparent about food supply distribution, warning against theft or misuse of the consignment.

Understanding how prolonged droughts disrupt education, food systems, and public health also entails looking at broader forces driving these extreme weather patterns. Exploring critical environmental issues can help you better understand crises like the one affecting Meru County in a wider global context.

