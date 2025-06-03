Home cook reveals simple trick to wash fruit and veggies without chemicals: 'This is really helpful'

"Just the video I was searching for."

Washing fruits and vegetables might seem straightforward, but lingering pesticides, wax coatings, and bacteria can make it harder than it looks. Luckily, there are ways to avoid these unseen issues.

The scoop

TikTok user Nina Cherie Franklin (@thatsaladlady) shows in a recent video that there's a better way to get your produce clean using ingredients you already have at home.

"Ever wondered what's the best natural cleansing agent for produce? I've got answers!" Franklin captioned the post.

In the video, she recommends three common household items as natural alternatives to chemical-heavy produce washes: baking soda, vinegar, and salt.

Each option targets pesticide residue as well as different types of grime. Vinegar helps remove bacteria and dirt, baking soda tackles dirt and wax, and salt water can help dislodge hidden pests, with each of the substances being useful for specific produce.

"No matter which cleanser you choose, each one offers a unique benefit," she said. "So try them all out, and see what works best for you."

How it's helping

The biggest draw? It's a budget-friendly cleaning hack that eliminates the need for pricey, single-use produce cleaners. Most people already have vinegar or baking soda in their kitchen, which means no extra trip — or expense — is required.

It also has sustainability benefits, as opting for natural cleaning solutions can help reduce plastic packaging waste and limit the number of synthetic chemicals washed down the drain.

These kitchen items also come with all the benefits of traditional cleaning products without the danger of unnecessary chemicals.

What everyone's saying

"This is really helpful," one user commented on the post.

"Thank you! Just the video I was searching for," another said.

"Awesome! So happy to hear that," Franklin responded, excited that her hack reached an audience who found it useful.

This easy, eco-conscious tip has racked up thousands of views, showing that anyone can take easy steps towards a cleaner future. And sometimes, as the video shows, the best solutions are the simplest.

